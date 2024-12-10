Ryan Reynolds thinks Andrew Garfield ‘stole’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Ryan Reynolds thinks Andrew Garfield stole the show in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In Variety's first Actors on Actors episode of this awards season, released Monday, the Marvel superhero actors discussed their respective franchises: Deadpool and Spider-Man.

Garfield said that in retrospect, he is so grateful for the opportunity to be Spider-Man.

"One of the first photos of me as a 3-year-old is in a Spider-Man costume that my mother made out of felt. And I’m like, 'Oh my God, this person, this character, it means so f****** much to me,'” Garfield said.

Reynolds told Garfield that he "did sort of steal" Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"Oh, shut up," Garfield tells Reynolds, who responds: "And if I were Tom [Holland], I’d be angry."

Holland, of course, is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man. Garfield famously appeared as his Sony-verse take on Peter Parker in the 2021 global smash hit No Way Home.

Garfield also asked Reynolds about the future of Deadpool in the MCU after the success of this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine.

"I don’t know. Honestly, my feeling is that the character works very well in two ways. One is scarcity and surprise. So it had been six years since the last one, and part of the reason is that it swallows my whole life," Reynolds said. "I don’t know what the future of 'Deadpool' will be, but I do know that we made the movie to be a complete experience instead of a commercial for another one."

