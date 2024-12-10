Cowboys’ Overshown suffers knee injury against Bengals that coach calls seriousPosted/updated on: December 10, 2024 at 5:03 am
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown sustained what coach Mike McCarthy called a serious knee injury in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Overshown had braced to take on a block when Bengals center Ted Karras rolled into his right leg. Overshown missed all of his rookie season a year ago with a torn ligament in his left knee.
“It didn’t look good,” McCarthy said.
The injury came in the first game for Dallas since Overshown’s spectacular 23-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 27-20 victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.
Overshown is second on the team in sacks to pass rushing star Micah Parsons. The former Texas standout has five to Parsons’ 6 1/2.
