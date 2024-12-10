Veteran CB Steven Nelson unretires to sign with Chiefs

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2024 at 5:01 am

ByADAM TEICHER

December 9, 2024, 4:09 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Help for an injury-depleted secondary could be on the way for the Kansas City Chiefs, who signed veteran cornerback Steven Nelson to their practice squad.

Nelson, who played nine seasons for four NFL teams, came out of retirement to join the Chiefs.

The Chiefs lost one starting cornerback, Jaylen Watson, in the middle of the season with a broken ankle. He was replaced by Nazeeh Johnson, who was recently benched in favor of Joshua Williams. Williams left Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a shoulder injury.

Nelson, 31, began his career as a third-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2015. He played four seasons, starting 38 games. He then moved on to play two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one for the Philadelphia Eagles and two for the Houston Texans.

Nelson has 115 career starts and 13 interceptions.

“He was a good player when he was here,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday. “He came out of Oregon State with the ability to return and play corner and then he developed into a starting corner in the league. He had a nice career for the last [nine] years. It was the ability to add a little depth to that spot.”

