December 10, 2024, 1:59 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas — The talk from key members of the Cincinnati Bengals leading into Monday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys was about making memories and enjoying the rest of this season despite a disappointing record.

Then quarterback Joe Burrow shifted the conversation. After the Bengals’ 27-20 win at AT&T Stadium, the final four games of the regular season might not be the end for Cincinnati’s offensive trio of Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Higgins has failed to reach a long-term deal with the team in each of the past two offseasons and is playing on the one-year franchise tag. But in his postgame news conference, Burrow said he believed the team will find a way to keep Higgins around.

“Those discussions are ongoing,” Burrow said. “I’m confident that I think we’re going to do what it takes to bring Tee back.”

Burrow even went so far as to say that he will get personally involved in the matter.

“I know that I’m going to do what it takes to get him back and so is he,” Burrow said. “We’ve had those talks. Those are going to be offseason discussions. But I think we’re excited about that opportunity.”

The odds to keep Higgins past this season have felt about as slim as Cincinnati’s playoff chances, even after a win that pushed the Bengals’ record to 5-8. Burrow is already making $55 million a year, and Chase, who leads the NFL in receiving yards, catches and touchdowns, is eyeing a deal that will make him the highest-paid receiver in league history.

But Burrow doubled down on his confidence in the financial logistics to keep Higgins, expressing it both in his news conference and at his locker after the game.

Higgins, Chase and Burrow were all selected by coach Zac Taylor to be the team’s pregame captains for Monday’s coin toss. That was the first time the trio, which has played together since 2021, represented the team for the toss.

No meaning was given, but in that moment, Chase said he did some long-term thinking.

“It runs in my mind,” Chase said. “During the coin toss, that actually ran across my brain.”

Of the two wideouts, Chase was the one who had a big game. He finished with 14 catches on 18 targets for 177 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner. With 1:01 left and the score tied, Chase caught a pass, spun loose and ran down the field for a 40-yard score that sealed it.

One of the main reasons Chase was able to have a huge outing, Burrow said, was Higgins just being on the field.

“You feel his presence when he is out there,” Burrow said of Higgins. “You feel how it affects the defense. You feel how it affects the defensive coordinator’s calls. Even if he’s not super productive on the night, teams have to worry about him and feel his presence. The defense is worried about him, and you feel that.”

Monday was one of those nights when Higgins’ production lacked. He joked that he should no longer be a game captain following his outing. He had two catches on five targets for 23 receiving yards.

Higgins, in his fifth year out of Clemson, appreciated the sentiment from his quarterback after the game. He also made a few things clear.

Without question, Higgins said, he wants a long-term deal this offseason. He isn’t ruling out the possibility of returning to Cincinnati but also knows the question about whether that is financially feasible can only be answered by the front office.

And when it comes to how to factor in his synergy with Burrow and what Higgins is looking for financially, there is a hierarchy.

“The relationships are more important,” Higgins said in a corner of the visitors locker room. “Financially, that’s going to come.”

The soonest the Bengals and Higgins can agree to a long-term deal is whenever the season ends. While Cincinnati isn’t technically eliminated, the Bengals have a 1.9% chance of making the postseason, per ESPN Research.

And given the uncertainty surrounding his future, Higgins cherished walking onto the field here with Burrow and Chase in front of a national TV audience.

“Like y’all said, this could be my last season [with the Bengals], so I definitely appreciated it, for sure,” Higgins said. “I love those guys to death.”

