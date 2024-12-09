80-year-old military veteran killed over parking spot argument, police say

(HOUSTON) -- A military veteran died after allegedly being physically attacked during an argument over a parking space outside of a Houston, Texas grocery store, according to a statement from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Earl Hollins, 80, was allegedly assaulted by Anthony Ray Boyce, 57, on Friday during the disagreement in a Food Town parking lot, the HCSO said. Boyce allegedly drove away in Hollins' car after the attack, according to the HCSO.

Hollins suffered severe head trauma, fell into a coma and was not expected to recover, his family told ABC affiliate KTRK in Houston. He was pronounced dead on Dec. 7 at a local hospital, the HCSO confirmed to ABC News.

“What he [did], it wasn't right,” Hollins' niece, Elma Hollins-Washington, told KTRK. "It wasn't human."

The HCSO said it's investigating the altercation between Hollins and Boyce, including how the two men may have been acquainted before the incident.

"Someone was saying that he knew the guy because they always used to be around Food Town," Hollins-Washington said, adding that the family is still in disbelief over what happened.

"I said, 'My god, over a parking spot. You're going to injure my uncle, and now, finally, he's dead, and it was over a parking spot,'" Hollins-Washington said. "You took something great from us, something that we will never get over."

According to HCSO records, Boyce is being held in the Harris County Jail on $100,000 bond, charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Detectives will meet with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to determine if that charge will be upgraded following Hollins' death, the HCSO told ABC News.

