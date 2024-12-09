Today is Monday December 09, 2024
ktbb logo


80-year-old military veteran killed over parking spot argument, police say

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2024 at 4:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


KTRK

(HOUSTON) -- A military veteran died after allegedly being physically attacked during an argument over a parking space outside of a Houston, Texas grocery store, according to a statement from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Earl Hollins, 80, was allegedly assaulted by Anthony Ray Boyce, 57, on Friday during the disagreement in a Food Town parking lot, the HCSO said. Boyce allegedly drove away in Hollins' car after the attack, according to the HCSO.

Hollins suffered severe head trauma, fell into a coma and was not expected to recover, his family told ABC affiliate KTRK in Houston. He was pronounced dead on Dec. 7 at a local hospital, the HCSO confirmed to ABC News.

“What he [did], it wasn't right,” Hollins' niece, Elma Hollins-Washington, told KTRK. "It wasn't human."

The HCSO said it's investigating the altercation between Hollins and Boyce, including how the two men may have been acquainted before the incident.

"Someone was saying that he knew the guy because they always used to be around Food Town," Hollins-Washington said, adding that the family is still in disbelief over what happened.

"I said, 'My god, over a parking spot. You're going to injure my uncle, and now, finally, he's dead, and it was over a parking spot,'" Hollins-Washington said. "You took something great from us, something that we will never get over."

According to HCSO records, Boyce is being held in the Harris County Jail on $100,000 bond, charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Detectives will meet with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to determine if that charge will be upgraded following Hollins' death, the HCSO told ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC