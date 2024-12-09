‘Saturday Night Live”s Domingo is now a Funko Pop

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2024 at 2:42 pm

Came all this way, had to explain, now that he's a Funko.

Here's one for the terminally online — Funko Pop has announced it's releasing a figure of Marcello Hernández's viral Saturday Night Live character Domingo.

"He came all this way, so give a warm welcome to POP! Domingo," the item's description reads. "This suave charmer is sure to form a strong connection with your collection! Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Saturday Night Live by making this comical character the next addition to your SNL lineup!”

The character made his SNL debut on season 50's Oct. 12 episode hosted by Ariana Grande. In the sketch "Bridesmaid Speech," a group of bridesmaids sing about their wild bachelorette trip to the tune of Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso." Throughout the song, it's revealed that the bride cheated on her husband with a man named Domingo.

Domingo then appears to sing his own verse. “Hey Matt, came all this way/ Had to explain, direct from Domingo/ Kelsey’s a friend/ She’s like my sis/ But we did hook up though,” Hernandez sang.

SNL's video of the sketch has over 13 million views on YouTube, with 15 million additional views on TikTok. It became a viral sensation, with Hernández even making an appearance at one of Carpenter's Short n' Sweet concerts in costume as Domingo.

“Came all this way/ Had to explain/ Direct from Domingo/ Sabrina’s a friend/ She’s like my sis/ But I would hook up though,” he sang before Carpenter performed her hit "Juno."

The Domingo Funko Pop is now available to preorder at Funko.com.

