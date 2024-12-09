Today is Monday December 09, 2024
ktbb logo


Police arrest East Texas man for cruelty to puppies

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2024 at 2:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Police arrest East Texas man for cruelty to puppiesHUNT COUNTY, Texas – Our news partner KETK reports that after nearly 10 months since a man was accused of dumping puppies in a secluded county road, Hunt County authorities have arrested him for animal cruelty. Forensic exams were performed on the puppies that determined they were eight to nine-weeks-old when abandoned. West Tawakoni PD spoke with the puppies’ owner, Billy Joe Byerly, who reportedly admitted that he had abandoned them on a secluded county road. Criminal charges were later filed against Byerly and in September the Hunt County attorney’s office issued a warrant for his arrest. Byerly was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, a Class A misdemeanor.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC