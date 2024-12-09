Police arrest East Texas man for cruelty to puppies

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2024 at 2:39 pm

HUNT COUNTY, Texas – Our news partner KETK reports that after nearly 10 months since a man was accused of dumping puppies in a secluded county road, Hunt County authorities have arrested him for animal cruelty. Forensic exams were performed on the puppies that determined they were eight to nine-weeks-old when abandoned. West Tawakoni PD spoke with the puppies’ owner, Billy Joe Byerly, who reportedly admitted that he had abandoned them on a secluded county road. Criminal charges were later filed against Byerly and in September the Hunt County attorney’s office issued a warrant for his arrest. Byerly was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, a Class A misdemeanor.

