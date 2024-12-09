“Tyler Gives” raises $289,460 for United Way

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2024 at 4:42 pm

TYLER – For the fifth consecutive year, the United Way of Smith County hosted Tyler Gives, a local Giving Tuesday fundraiser benefiting United Way’s partnering nonprofits. This year’s campaign brought in $214,460 through online donations on December 3rd. Event sponsor Express Employment Professionals and the United Way matched the first $50,000 donated beginning at 8 a.m., and another $25,000 at 2 p.m., bringing the total to an impressive $289,460 that will be allocated by year’s end.

“This year’s Tyler Gives continued to showcase the generosity of our community,” said Ward Huey, Board Chairman for United Way of Smith County. “The support from donors and matching funds make this fundraiser one of the most impactful ways to help local programs thrive and serve those in need.”

Since its inception in 2020, Tyler Gives has raised more than $1.3 million to benefit United Way’s 27 partner agencies. The annual Giving Tuesday initiative complements United Way’s year-round campaigns, which began in 1940 and have raised more than $75 million for local programs. Community Pillars, corporate sponsors who offset campaign operating costs, ensure that 100% of all donations through Tyler Gives and traditional campaigns go directly to programs helping those in need in Smith County.

“We’re incredibly proud of how Tyler Gives has performed over the past five years,” said Jim Teeter, Board Chairman for United Way of Smith County. “The campaign embodies our mission to unite donors and empower service providers, and it’s inspiring to see our community step up to make a difference.”

Funds raised through Tyler Gives support a diverse range of nonprofit programs that focus on the education, healthcare, financial stability, and safety of our local neighbors. In addition to fundraising and allocating resources, United Way of Smith County operates in-house programs such as the 2-1-1 East Texas Help Line and the East Texas Center for Nonprofits.

Anyone in need of assistance can dial 2-1-1 to speak with a representative 24 hours a day or text “211help” to 484848.

