Texas leads nation in riskiest states for porch piracy

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2024 at 2:25 pm
DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that in a study conducted by The Action Network, Texas has been identified as the state with the highest risk of porch piracy, th 29.8% probability of package theft. This result comes just after National Package Protection Day on Wednesday, drawing attention to the issue of package theft across the nation. The findings indicated that 5% of Texans have reported having a package stolen within the last three months. Mail is the most susceptible to be stolen followed by Amazon ackages according to the report. North Carolina ranks as the second-most affected state, with a 14.4% implied probability of porch piracy. Meanwhile, Florida, coming in third, reported a staggering 3,270 cases of theft from residences in the previous year.



