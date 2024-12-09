Austin has few ‘forever chemicals’ in its drinking water

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2024 at 2:25 pm

AUSTIN – KUT reports that new testing results show Austin has little to no traces of forever chemicals in its drinking water. Exposure to these chemicals, also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS, have been linked to prostate and kidney cancers, thyroid conditions, decreased fertility and other health problems. PFAS are called “forever chemicals” because they take thousands of years to break down. The chemicals are “bioaccumulative,” meaning they build up in an organism faster than they can be excreted. Over 1 million people in the greater Austin area get their drinking water from the Highland Lakes. Out of the 29 PFAS compounds Austin Water officials tested in the lakes, only faint traces of six were detected. The test results were verified by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Water samples were tested at each of Austin’s three water treatment plants four times over the past year. At the Handcox Water Treatment Plant, none of the tested PFAS compounds were found. PFAS are found in seemingly everything, including clothes, nonstick pans, cosmetics and probably your bloodstream. The EPA announced earlier this year that it would start regulating five of the most dangerous PFAS. So far, almost 50 Texas water systems have reported PFAS levels exceeding the new limits, two of which are in Williamson County. Water systems in Seguin and San Antonio have also reported levels exceeding the limits. The EPA estimated that somewhere between 6% and 10% of all public water systems will fail the new guidelines. But Austin didn’t. Why? Kasi Clay, the water quality manager for Austin Water, said the results are thanks to protections on the Highland Lakes. “Our drinking water is less impacted by industries and activities that can introduce PFAS,” she said. Clay said traces of PFAS found in Austin’s drinking water were so low they were barely even testable.

Go Back