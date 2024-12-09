185-year-old Marshall church destroyed in fire

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2024 at 2:24 pm

MARSHALL – A historic church in downtown Marshall is destroyed following an early morning fire. According to our news partners t KETK, no one was injured during the significant structure fire Monday morning. “Please keep this church congregation in your prayers,” church officials said. “God has amazing plans ahead.” The church, that usually holds worship every Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m., is located on 300 East Houston St. According to the church’s website, it was established around 1839.

Go Back