Search underway for suspected cop kiler

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2024 at 9:01 am
TERRELL — A Terrell Police officer has been fatally shot and a manhunt is underway for the suspect. Police have confirmed that Officer Jacob Candonoza, 28, died of his injuries following the shooting. According to Texas State Network, it happened around midnight at a motel in Terrell, off I-20, near the Buc-ees. The suspect fled and led police on a chase to Canton, where the search is ongoing. The suspect is believed to still be armed. Officer Candonoza was rushed to hospital in Forney, where he ultimately passed away. He was only recently hired to the Terrell Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and young child.



