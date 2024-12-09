Today is Monday December 09, 2024
In brief: ‘Anora’ star Mark Eydelshteyn to star in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ season 2 and more

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2024 at 8:30 am
Joseph Gordon-Levitt is hopping back into the director's chair. The actor will helm a new, untitled thriller film about artificial intelligence for T-Street Productions, director Rian Johnson's production company. Anne Hathaway is set to star in the film, Deadline reports. While no plot details have been revealed, we do know Gordon-Levitt co-wrote the script with his Snowden collaborator, Kieran Fitzgerald ...

Anora star Mark Eydelshteyn has been cast in season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video series Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Variety broke the news that Eydelshteyn is the first confirmed cast member for the sophomore season and that he'll take on the role of Mr. Smith. While season 1 stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine will not appear in the upcoming season, Glover will continue to executive produce ...

You won't have to wait long to see Conclave at home. The Focus Features film will stream exclusively on Peacock starting on Dec. 13 following its theatrical run. The movie, which stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow, was directed by All Quiet on the Western Front's Edward Berger ...

