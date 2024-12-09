Golden Globes 2025: Full list of nominations

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2024 at 8:31 am

The 2025 Golden Globes nominations are in.

Emilia Pérez earned the most nomination on the film side, with 10 nods. The Brutalist followed closely behind with seven nods and Conclave with six nods.

On the TV side, The Bear cooked up five nominations, the most of any show, while Only Murders in the Building and Sh?gun scored four noms apiece.

The best motion picture nods went to The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys and September 5 for dramas, while Anora, Challengers, Emilia Pérez, A Real Pain, The Substance and Wicked were nominated for comedies and musicals.

Nominations for the 82nd annual Golden Globes were announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut on Monday, Dec. 9, at 8:15 a.m. ET via a press conference.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Sh?gun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best original score

Conclave

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

The Wild Robot

Challengers

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Alison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Tadanobu Asano, Sh?gun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best motion picture (non-English language)

Emilia Pérez

The Girl with the Needle

I'm Still Here

Vermiglio

All We Imagine as Light

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy)

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best motion picture (animated)

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoë Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best screenplay

Emilia Pérez

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

The Substance

Conclave

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (musical or comedy)

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Kiera Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Sh?gun

Best director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best television series (drama)

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Sh?gun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Best television series (musical or comedy)

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentleman

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Cinematic and box office achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best motion picture (musical or comedy)

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best motion picture (drama)

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

What Had Happened Was…, Jamie Foxx

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die, Nikki Glaser

Dad Man Walking, Seth Meyers

Love You, Adam Sandler

Single Lady, Ali Wong

More Feelings, Ramy Youssef

Best original song

"Beautiful That Way" from The Last Showgirl

"Compress / Repress" from Challengers

"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez

"Forbidden Road" from Better Man

"Kiss the Sky" from The Wild Robot

"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez

