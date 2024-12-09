Trump names Alina Habba counselor to the president, with other State Department roles

(WASHINGTON) -- President-elect Donald Trump announced that Alina Habba, his senior adviser and attorney, will serve as counselor to the president.

The appointment was shared through a post on Truth Social on Sunday evening, in which he wrote, "Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team. She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve - standing with me through numerous 'trials,' battles, and countless days in Court."

"As a first generation American of Middle Eastern Heritage, she has become a role model for women in Law and Politics, most recently being named Chaldean Woman of the Year," the post continued, before congratulating Habba and her family on the appointment.

In his former administration, the position was held by Kellyanne Conway. It is not associated with the White House counsel's office.

In additional social media posts the same evening, Trump announced several State Department roles, including Michael Anton as director of policy planning, Michael Needham as counselor and Christopher Landau as deputy secretary.

"Michael served me loyally and effectively at the National Security Council in my First Term," Trump's post regarding the director of policy planning position said.

"He spent the last eight years explaining what an America First foreign policy truly means," it added.

For Needham, he wrote, "Mike has capably served Senator Marco Rubio for many years, and is a key leader in the America First Movement. He has been on the front lines of the fight for the Forgotten Men and Women of America for nearly two decades, and will do a great job at State."

In while appointing the deputy secretary of the State Department, the president-elect posted, "Chris will work closely with our great Secretary of State Nominee, Marco Rubio, to promote our Nation's security and prosperity through an America First Foreign Policy. Chris served as my Ambassador to Mexico, where he worked tirelessly with our team to reduce illegal migration to the lowest levels in History."

"He is also one of our Country's great lawyers, and clerked for both Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas on the United States Supreme Court," the post continued. "He graduated from Harvard College, first in his Class, and Harvard Law School, and has argued nine cases in the U.S. Supreme Court."

All four of the posts appeared on Trump's account within the span of about one minute, just before 7 p.m.

