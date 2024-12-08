Marshall PD reminds drivers of DWI risks after three arrests in an hour

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2024 at 3:45 pm

MARSHALL — Three people were arrested in one hour on Wednesday in Marshall for drunk driving and the police department is reminding drivers of the risks especially during holiday celebrations. According to the Marshall Police Department and our news partner KETK, the holidays can be one the most dangerous times for drivers on East Texas roads. On Wednesday, police conducted three separate driving while intoxicated arrests and the department said they’ll continue to enforce traffic laws in full force to keep the community safe.

Officials said 68-year-old Jimmie Ann Carter(pictured), of Ashdown, Ark., 29-year-old Lauren Paulk and 53-year-old Ricky Norman, both of Marshall, were arrested and received a DWI charge.

Norman was charged with his third or more DWI and was being held on a $20,000 bond but has since been released. Paulk was also charged with assault to a public servant and was being held on a total $22,000 bond and was released. Carter was released after posting a $2,000 bond.

Marshall PD said not only does alcohol impair a person’s ability to operate a vehicle safely, but 28 people die in the U.S. every day due to drunk driving crashes.

A DWI arrest can cost a person thousands of dollars, increased insurance rates and the risk of losing their license, the police department said.

“Let’s make this holiday season a time of joy and togetherness, not tragedy,” Marshall PD said. “If you drink, don’t drive—and remember, we’re out there to keep our roads safe. If you see a suspected impaired driver, report it by calling 911 immediately.”

Instead of getting behind the wheel intoxicated, police asked people to plan ahead by designating a sober driver, calling a car or staying where they are until becoming sober.

