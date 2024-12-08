Texas Medical Board suspends Tyler doctor

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2024 at 12:02 pm

TYLER — A Tyler doctor has been suspended for being intoxicated at work, the Texas Medical Board said. According to our news partner KETK, a disciplinary panel temporarily suspended Adam Rance Corley’s medical license after “determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to the public welfare.”

The panel said that Corley was often intoxicated at work and had been to alcohol rehab multiple times but did not “properly delegate his prescribing authority.” A temporary suspension hearing is expected to be held soon. According to the Texas Medical Board, Corley worked at Hospitality ER on Old Jacksonville Highway.

The temporary suspension will remain until the board takes further action.

Go Back