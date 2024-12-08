Today is Sunday December 08, 2024
ktbb logo


Texas Medical Board suspends Tyler doctor

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2024 at 12:02 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Texas Medical Board suspends Tyler doctorTYLER — A Tyler doctor has been suspended for being intoxicated at work, the Texas Medical Board said. According to our news partner KETK, a disciplinary panel temporarily suspended Adam Rance Corley’s medical license after “determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to the public welfare.”

The panel said that Corley was often intoxicated at work and had been to alcohol rehab multiple times but did not “properly delegate his prescribing authority.” A temporary suspension hearing is expected to be held soon. According to the Texas Medical Board, Corley worked at Hospitality ER on Old Jacksonville Highway.

The temporary suspension will remain until the board takes further action.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC