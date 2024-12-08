Today is Sunday December 08, 2024
Tyler getting first Dave & Buster’s in East Texas

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2024 at 7:19 am
Tyler getting first Dave & Buster’s in East TexasTYLER – Dave & Buster’s has filed plans with the State of Texas on Friday to bring their first East Texas location to Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, a permit filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation states the arcade, bar and restaurant chain is planning on building a 22,983 square-foot facility in The Village at Cumberland Park. The facility’s construction is estimated to cost around $4,500,000 and will start on March 25, 2025. Currently, the nearest Dave & Buster’s to East Texas is their location in Dallas.



