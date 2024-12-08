Today is Sunday December 08, 2024
ktbb logo


Spurs’ Zach Collins fined $35,000 by NBA for obscene gesture after ejection

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2024 at 7:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW YORK (AP) — San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Saturday for making an obscene gesture on the court after being ejected.

Collins was thrown out with 9:07 remaining in the second quarter of the Spurs’ 140-113 home loss to Sacramento on Friday night. When he got back to the bench area, he turned back and extended his middle finger to the referee.

Collins had been called for his third foul, then given a pair of technical fouls. He finished with two points.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC