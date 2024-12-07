Today is Saturday December 07, 2024
Six killed after car crashes off elevated roadway, catches fire in Newark

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2024 at 1:25 pm
(NEWARK, N.J.) -- Six people who were traveling in a vehicle in Newark, New Jersey, were killed after the car crashed off an elevated roadway Friday night, the authorities said.

The incident took place around 10:47 p.m. at the intersection of Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Street, where the vehicle was traveling on a southbound on-ramp, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's office.

"While on the ramp, the vehicle somehow went off the roadway, became airborne, and struck a support column for the Pulaski Skyway before landing on the ground. Upon landing, the vehicle caught fire," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The six people who were killed were not immediately identified.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

