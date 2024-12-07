South Korea’s ruling party lawmakers boycott vote to impeach president

(SEOUL and LONDON) -- As lawmakers debated a motion to impeach South Korea's embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law on Tuesday, all but two members of Yoon's own People Power Party walked out of the National Assembly session even before voting began Saturday evening.

This means the motion, jointly proposed by the opposition parties that control 192 of the South Korean legislature's 300 seats, will likely not reach the required 200 votes -- including at least eight votes from the ruling party -- to pass, as the numbers don't seem to be there for the motion to pass.

Opposition leaders have said that if the bill fails, they plan to revisit it again on Wednesday.

Voting is underway and the National Assembly has until 12:30 a.m. local time Sunday, 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, to close the polls.

Opposition lawmakers seated at the session are waiting for ruling party members to return to the chamber, as they need five more votes from them to pass the impeachment bill.

Thousands of protesters calling for Yoon's impeachment, as well as those who are against the effort, are gathered in two different locations in Seoul. These rallies, filled with chants, music and group dances, are so far going peacefully.

Earlier Saturday, Yoon apologized to the nation in a brief televised address, saying his declaration of martial law was made out of "depression." He "sincerely apologized" for the "anxiety and inconvenience" that it may have caused and promised not to make another attempt to impose martial law.

