Posted/updated on: December 6, 2024 at 4:06 pm

(HOUSTON, Texas) -- An 18-year-old was arrested and charged in Houston, Texas, after allegedly killing a man during an meetup to purchase a PlayStation 5.

The Houston Police Department charged Zavion Joshua Pabon, 18, with capital murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of 37-year-old Tyler McGinty, who was selling the video game console.

Patrol officers responded on Nov. 24 to a report of a shooting at a hotel room at 3850 Wilcrest Drive, according to the HPD. The victim was later identified as McGinty.

McGinty was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead on Nov. 28, the HPD said.

Pabon was later identified as a person of interest in the case and was arrested Thursday and charged with McGinty's murder, according to the HPD.

According to McGinty's mother, Tammy Smith, her son was selling a PlayStation 5 online for $350 and went to the hotel to meet with a potential buyer.

“He got his head blown off for a PlayStation 5,” Smith told ABC affiliate station KTRK in Houston.

McGinty had sold several items online, his mother said, adding that she never expected something like this to happen.

“You don’t think like that,” Smith said. “Normal people don’t do this. This isn’t a normal person. This is a very, very bad individual.”

Smith said she finds solace in knowing her son was an organ donor and that his heart continues to beat.

“It just makes me happy, and it comforts me in my time of need as a mom going through grief,” Smith said.

Pabon is currently in jail and has been denied bond, according to the Harris County Clerk’s Office. His next hearing is set for Dec. 12.

