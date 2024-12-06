Today is Friday December 06, 2024
Traffic stop leads to an arrest for marijuana posession

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2024 at 4:27 pm
Traffic stop leads to an arrest for marijuana posessionPOLK COUNTY– Four shrink-wrapped bags of marijuana were seized on Wednesday during a Highway 59 traffic stop and the driver was arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Our news partner, KETK, reports that detectives conducted a traffic stop near Goodrich on a vehicle that was allegedly in violation of the Texas Transportation Code. A probable cause was developed and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of four bags of weed in a Nespresso box weighing approximately three pounds, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said a detective also found “a significant amount of U.S. currency believed to be illicit proceeds from narcotics sales.” The driver, identified as Oscar Salinas, was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of marijuana. PCSO said Salinas is being held on a $10,000 bond.

“This case highlights the department’s commitment to combating illegal drug trafficking and ensuring the safety of our community,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. “Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.”



