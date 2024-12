Rusk boil water notice

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2024 at 4:27 pm

RUSK – The Rusk Rural Water Supply has issued a boil water notice for some customers on Farm-to-Market Road 752 and ten county roads after a main line leak. The following roads will are under the boil water notice: FM 752, only contacted customers. County Roads: 1110, 2303, 2306, 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325, 2403, 2404, 2405.

