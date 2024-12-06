55-year-old Trinity man arrested for child sexual assault

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2024 at 12:13 pm

TRINITY – The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child on Thursday. An arrest warrant said a caller told the sheriff’s office that her daughter had been sexually assaulted. The daughter, who officials said is a child under 17-years-old, was reportedly living with relatives in Walker County.

A Trinity County Sheriff’s Office investigator visited the relative’s home in Huntsville and then scheduled an interview with the child. According to the affidavit, the child told the investigator that while she was staying with family in Trinity, she woke up to find Charles Leeroy Wade, 55 in her bed. Our news partner, KETK, reports that Wade allegedly sexually assaulted her at least five times, according the arrest affidavit. The last incident was on Nov. 26 in Trinity when the girl reported that Wade had gotten into her bed and was squeezing her chest, the arrest affidavit alleged.

A warrant was then obtained for Wade’s arrest and he was taken into custody on Thursday by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office for the charges of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Go Back