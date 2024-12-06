Boil water notice issued for all City of Gladewater customers

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2024 at 11:12 am

GLADEWATER – The City of Gladewater issued a boil water notice for all their public water system customers on Friday. The city said the notice was required because of reduced distribution system pressure. Anyone under the notice should bring any water for consumption to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before use. When the notice no longer necessary, the city will notify it’s customers. Any questions can be directed to Wendy Emmel at 903-844-6331.

