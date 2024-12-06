Water line break in Nacogdoches redirects traffic

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2024 at 10:07 am

NACOGDOCHES– The City of Nacogdoches said that a water line break on West Main Street is affecting traffic Friday morning.

According to our news partner, KETK, the line break, which is redirecting westbound traffic, is on West Main Street between Cooper Street and Flora Street. Crews are currently at the scene working to repair the broken line.

Drivers are asked to follow the road signs for a small detour around the area.

