Trump shows public support for embattled defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth

(WASHINGTON) -- President-elect Donald Trump on Friday made his first public show of support for Pete Hegseth, his embattled pick for defense secretary, since Hegseth began making the rounds on Capitol Hill speaking to Republican senators amid misconduct allegations.

"Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

"He was a great student - Princeton/Harvard educated - with a Military state of mind. He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense Defense, one who leads with charisma and skill. Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that," Trump added.

The post comes after Trump's public silence as Hegseth met with GOP senators every day this week in the face of new allegations of sexual impropriety, financial mismanagement, public drunkenness and other personal misconduct.

The New Yorker reported the claims over the weekend. ABC News has not independently confirmed the magazine's account.

Hegseth has denied the accusations, but telling senators he's a "changed" man and vowing not to drink alcohol should he be confirmed to head up the Pentagon.

ABC News previously reported Trump had not been working the phones for Hegseth as he did for Matt Gaetz, who similarly faced sexual assault allegations. Gaetz ultimately withdrew his name from consideration.

But Hegseth on Thursday vowed not to back down as he wrapped up sit-downs with senators who will be tasked with his confirmation.

"The conversations have been robust, candid at times," he said. "There's great questions on policy, personality, everything, so we are going to earn those votes, fighting all the way through the tape."

His confirmation, though, remains far from certain. Republicans will have a narrow three-seat majority in the Senate next year.

Trump's team, ABC News reported, was focused on figuring out where the nine female Republican senators stand on Hegseth. So far, one key female Republican on the Armed Services Committee -- Joni Ernst -- has notably not yet backed Hegseth. Two female senators -- Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Katie Britt of Alabama -- have endorsed Hegseth.

Several Republican senators have said they'd like to see background checks for Trump's Cabinet picks.

Multiple sources, including a Trump transition official, have confirmed to ABC News that Hegseth will be getting a background check from the FBI. Hegseth informed the transition team earlier this week he'd be willing to get the check.

Hegseth's attorney Tim Parlatore said Thursday on CNN that Hegseth's name had been submitted to the FBI and that the FBI gave them the needed forms on Wednesday.

"I am expecting that the background check is going to take a lot of the false stories that have been circulated in the media and it's going to put them completely to bed. I think that the surprise you're going to find is how false all the reporting has been," Parlatore said.

