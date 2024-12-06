Giants will try to snap a 7-game losing streak when they host the Saints

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2024 at 5:20 am

New Orleans (4-8) at New York Giants (2-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

BetMGM NFL Odds: Saints by 5.

Against the spread: Saints 5-7; Giants 3-9.

Series record: Giants lead 17-15.

Last meeting: Saints beat Giants 24-6 on Dec. 17, 2023, in New Orleans.

Last week: Saints lost to Rams 21-14; Giants lost to Cowboys 27-20.

Saints: overall (12), rush (10), pass (19), scoring (14)

Saints defense: overall (30), rush (26), pass (29), scoring (19)

Giants offense: overall (T26), rush (15), pass (31), scoring (32)

Giants defense: overall (19), rush (29), pass (6), scoring (18)

Turnover differential: Saints plus-2; Giants minus-8.

Saints player to watch

Derek Carr. The quarterback completed 23 of 28 for 218 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in the previous meeting and had a 134.8 quarterback rating.

Giants player to watch

Drew Lock. The veteran quarterback is going to make his second straight start with Tommy DeVito (forearm) hurt. He threw for 178 yards and ran for a career-high 57 yards in the loss to the Dallas. He scored on an 8-yard run and had a 28-yard scramble to set up another. He also made mistakes, throwing a pick-6 and losing a fumble on a scramble.

Key matchup

Saints offense vs Giants defense. The Giants defense is banged up. DT Dexter Lawrence (elbow) was put on injured reserve Monday and fellow starter Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck) missed practice earlier in the week. Leading tackler and ILB Bobby Okereke is dealing with a back issue.

Key injuries

Saints: Tight end Taysom Hill’s knee injury last week will sideline him the rest of the season. Running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) is eligible to come off injured reserve and could return to the lineup Sunday. Guards Cesar Ruiz (concussion) and Nick Saldiveri (knee) have been held out of practice this week. Center Erik McCoy (groin) , who sat out last week’s game, returned to practice early this week on a limited basis. Guard Lucas Patrick (calf) has practiced on a limited basis after sitting out the past three games. Tyrann Mathieu (forearm) has returned to full practice this week after sitting out much of the second half of last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Giants: Lawrence and rookie TE Theo Johnson (foot) were placed on injured reserve and probably are out for the season. … DeVito (forearm) and LT Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) missed the Dallas game but they are making progress this week. DeVito will back up Lock. … Eluemunor and RT Evan Neal (hip) may be game-time decisions. … CB Deonte Banks (ribs), Okereke (back) and Nunez-Roches (neck) are unlikely to play. WR Malik Nabers was added to the report Thursday with a nagging groin issue.

Series notes

The Saints have won two of the past three meetings. The Giants are winless in all six games at MetLife Stadium this season.

Stats and stuff

The Saints are 2-1 under interim coach Darren Rizzi, who was born in New Jersey and grew up a Giants fan. … Carr ranks sixth among qualified passers with a 103.3 rating in 2024. … WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has had TD catches in his past three games. … TE Juwan Johnson had five catches against the Rams. … DT Bryan Bresee has a career-high 6 1/2 sacks and is looking for his third straight game with a sack. He had two sacks against New York last season. … DL Chase Young has two sacks and three tackles for loss against the Giants in December. … LB Demario Davis had 10 tackles and a sack in the previous meeting. … CB Alontae Taylor is the only player with at least 10 passes defended and five tackles for loss in each of the past two seasons. … Mathieu needs five tackles for his eighth straight season of at least 50 tackles. … Giants: RB Tyrone Tracy ranks second among rookies with 619 yards rushing. He has run for four touchdowns. … WR Malik Nabers has 75 catches for 740 yards. His reception total is the most by a rookie in his first 10 games. …. Wan’Dale Robinson has career-high 63 catches. … OLB Brian Burns has a career-high eight passes defended and 10 tackles for loss. … Okereke needs seven tackles for his fourth straight season of 100 or more tackles. … S Tyler Nubin leads all rookies and ranks fourth among DBs with 93 tackles. … The Giants have set an NFL record going 11 straight games without an interception. They have one interception this season. The NFL record for fewest in a season is two by the 2018 San Francisco 49ers. The fewest in a season by the Giants was six in 2022.

Fantasy tip

Look for running back Alvin Kamara to have a big game. He has 894 yards rushing on 206 carries and he has caught 59 passes for 450 yards. He has seven touchdowns, six rushing. The 29-year-old has had eight games of at least 100 yards from scrimmage this season and he is third in the league with 1,344 yards from scrimmage.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Go Back