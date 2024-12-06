Darren Rizzi is returning to New Jersey, looking to keep Saints coaching job and extend Giants’ woes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Darren Rizzi is returning home to New Jersey, looking to avoid too many distractions, trying to extend the losing streak of a New York Giants team he grew up cheering for and hoping to spark the New Orleans Saints to a late run so he can take the interim label off his title as head coach.

Rizzi and the Saints (4-8) will try to hand the Giants (2-10) their eighth straight loss when the teams meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium, where New York is winless in six games this season.

“I grew up just about 15 minutes from the stadium there rooting for the Giants, going to watch a lot of playoff games back when Bill Parcells was the coach,” Rizzi said. “So it’s certainly something in the back of my mind but just trying to have the blinders on like everybody else, and just trying to coach the game.”

The Saints still have a chance to win the weak NFC South. They are two games behind the Falcons and Buccaneers, who are both 6-6. New Orleans split its games with Atlanta and has a game left against Tampa Bay.

Since replacing Dennis Allen in November, Rizzi has a 2-1 record. The loss came last weekend against the Rams. New Orleans hasn’t responded well after setbacks, losing seven straight at one point. If the longtime special teams coach can turn things around, he might have a case for keeping the top job.

“We still got things to play for. We’ve still got opportunities ahead of us,” quarterback Derek Carr said.

The Giants are just looking to win, which they haven’t done since Oct. 6 at Seattle. The franchise record for consecutive losses is nine. That’s been done three times, most recently in 2019.

“You can’t really do anything about it now,” said rookie Malik Nabers, who leads the Giants with 75 receptions. “The record is the record. But you can still focus on moving forward.”

Miller time

Saints running back Kendre Miller is hoping for a strong finish to a frustrating season that started with a hamstring injury on the first day of training camp.

Miller, who also was criticized by Allen for his inability to stay healthy and his knowledge of the playbook, made his season debut in Week 7, only to pull his other hamstring in his second game and go on injured reserve.

Rizzi said it’ll be a “clean slate” for the second-year player.

“He’s explosive when he’s had the ball in his hand. He’s obviously a playmaker,” Rizzi said. “Kendre’s deal is going to be getting himself locked into the game plan, the mental part, making sure he’s physically ready to go and let the rest take care of itself.”

Middle ground

The middle of the Giants’ defense will be different this week. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (elbow) is on injured reserve, and tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck, shoulder) and inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (back) are unlikely to play this weekend.

That means a combination of either rookie free agent Elijah Chatman, D.J. Davidson (shoulder) and Jordon Riley (knee) will start at the tackles and rookie Darius Muasau will start at inside linebacker.

Down Hill

The Saints have had to spend part of this week figuring out the best way to adjust to losing dynamic, do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill.

“He fills so many roles,” Rizzi said of Hill, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last Sunday. “So, there’s going to be a lot of different guys that are going to have to be a part of the solution.”

Although Hill was listed as a tight end, he also took snaps at running back, quarterback, receiver and fullback. He also served as the upback on punts and returned kickoffs.

In eight games, he rushed for 278 yards and six touchdowns on 39 carries, caught 23 passes for 187 yards and completed two passes for 21 yards.

Sack city

When the Saints beat the Giants 24-6 last December, the sacked Tommy DeVito seven times.

Drew Lock is starting this week behind a banged-up offensive line. Left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) missed the Dallas game last Thursday and right tackle Evan Neal (hip) was iffy on Wednesday. Both practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

If they can’t play, Chris Hubbard and Josh Ezeudu probably would replace them.

O captains, my captains!

The Giants started the season with five captains — Lawrence, quarterback Daniel Jones, left tackle Andrew Thomas, inside linebacker Bobby Okereke and long snapper Casey Kreiter.

Kreiter may be the only one to suit up Sunday. Jones was released. Thomas and Lawrence are on injured reserve and Okereke has a back problem that is week to week.

“Injuries happen every year,” Kreiter said. “I think it’s unfortunate that a lot of them have happened to captains on the team. But the good thing about this locker room here is there’s a lot of leaders on this team.”

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel contributed to this report.

