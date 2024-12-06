Today is Friday December 06, 2024
Authorities search for suspects in game room armed robbery

December 6, 2024
Authorities search for suspects in game room armed robberyVAN ZANDT COUNTY — Authorities are seeking the public’s help with identifying suspects in a Wednesday morning armed robbery near the Van Zandt and Smith County line. According to our news partner KETK, the robbery occurred at the Skill Zone Game Room at 4573 State Highway 64 in Ben Wheeler at around 6 a.m. Two men robbed the game room at gunpoint, violently assaulted the manager before they fled toward Tyler.

Prior to the robbery a woman was seen briefly entering the game room multiple times before leaving. Another woman was also briefly seen entering the establishment and then leaving. In security camera footage both women could be seen leaving in a 2018 Kia Forte compact sedan moments before the two masked men entered the game room.

Officials said the woman pictured is a person of interest in connection to the robbery and anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-567-4133.



