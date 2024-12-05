CHRISTUS Health breaks ground on new clinic

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2024 at 6:20 pm

SULPHUR SPRINGS – On Wednesday, CHRISTUS Health broke ground on a new 11,000 square-foot multi-specialty clinic in Sulphur Springs. According to our news partner KETK, the new Clinic will be located next to the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital on Airport Road. The $25 million expansion will house specialists in gastroenterology, interventional pain and orthopedics along with laboratory and imaging services.

“We have seen unbelievable growth in our hospital, clinics, and the overall need for specialized care in our community,” Hospital President Paul Harvey said. “This new facility allows us to expand our reach, see more patients in a timely manner and provide access to quality care close to home.”



A press release from Christus said they’re also renovating their nearby hospital’s surgical wing to include eight new operating rooms, a changing lounge, 13 new post-op recovery areas, 19 new pre-op rooms and new surgical suites with robotic surgical systems. HGR construction of Tyler is expected to complete construction of the new clinic by spring of 2026.

