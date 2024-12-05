The Children’s Park of Tyler to host “Christmas in the Park”

TYLER – The Children’s Park of Tyler is having its annual “Christmas in the Park” on Saturday, December 14th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 110 East Dobbs Street. This free event will feature light displays throughout the park and Christmas carols around a decorated tree. Also featured, will be craft activities, a photo booth, and s’mores by the fire. The park will also provide its signature Snowman Soup and a bounce house for children to enjoy.

“We are honored to host this event and welcome the community to share in the warmth and meaning of the season,” said Jennifer Carson, Board President for The Children’s Park. “Our hope is that everyone who attends experiences a deep sense of connection and peace as we gather to celebrate together.”

For more information, visit childrenspark.org/christmas or call 903-372-3234.

