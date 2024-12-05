Texas father claims to cremating son’s body after mistaking him for intruder

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2024 at 3:32 pm

HEMPHILL – A Texas father has been arrested after he confessed to killing his son and “cremating” him. According to a release from the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office and our news partner KETK, on Dec. 2 a deputy was contacted by Michael C. Howard who said he had “accidentally” shot his son, Mark Randall Howard, who he had mistaken for an intruder on his property the night before. The sheriff’s office said Mark had down syndrome. Michael is a lawyer and had a private law practice out of Houston.



Michael also showed deputies the area where he had taken his son’s body to what he called a “cremation.” There, officials located bones which all appeared to have been burned based on charring and the area they were found, was heavy with soot and ash. The sheriff’s office was able to recover a part of the mandible containing teeth. The bones have been sent to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office and Michael has since been arrested for murder and tampering with evidence.

The case remains under investigation and Michael’s bond has been set to $20 million.

