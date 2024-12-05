Another grid operator announces resignation

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2024 at 10:38 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that Jimmy Glotfelty plans to resign from the Public Utility Commission of Texas effective Dec. 31, the second commissioner to share an intention to leave the five-member body in as many months. A commissioner since August 2021, Glotfelty said in letter to Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday that he would leave his post nearly a year before his six-year term was set to expire on Sept. 1, 2025. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of Texas in this capacity. I am proud of the work we have accomplished to address the challenges that face the Texas electric system during this time of change,” Glotfelty wrote to Abbott in a letter reviewed by the Chronicle.

Glotfelty’s notice to the governor follows Commissioner Lori Cobos’ announcement two weeks ago that she plans to resign from the state agency, which oversees Texas’ electric, water and telecommunications utilities and the state’s power grid, by the end of the year. The departures come as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has warned that January could see an elevated risk of outages amid a higher chance of extreme cold. They also leave the commission shorthanded as the Texas Legislature convenes in Austin next month. Lawmakers are expected to focus on legislation to reform how electric utilities prepare for extreme weather and to boost natural gas and nuclear power generation on the ERCOT grid. Glotfelty said in an interview that he isn’t leaving the PUC because he has another job lined up, as “it’s pretty hard, in my view, to go and look for a job when you’re a state official.”

