Watch trailer for Netflix’s Western miniseries, ‘American Primeval’

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2024 at 10:27 am
Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has premiered a new trailer for its upcoming Western miniseries, American Primeval.

The show stars GLOW's Betty Gilpin as a mother on a journey with her son across the "harsh landscape of freedom and cruelty in the American West." The cast also includes Friday Night Lights' Taylor Kitsch, who plays a guide to Gilpin's character.

Filmmaker Peter Berg, who previously worked with Kitsch on FNL, will direct. The screenplay is by The Revenant cowriter Mark L. Smith.

?American Primeval? premieres Jan. 9.

