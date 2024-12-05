Man arrested for leaving scene of Texarkana pedestrian crash

TEXARKANA – Our KETK news partner reports that a Texarkana driver is behind bars for leaving the scene of a pedestrian crash where two people sustained serious injuries, authorities said. According to the Texarkana Police Department, a man and a woman were trying to cross at the 4800 block of Stateline Avenue on Wednesday night when they stepped into the path of a southbound vehicle.

The police department said both pedestrians were hit and seriously injured. The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene and parked behind an Arkansas business nearby.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Kyle Clark, returned to the crash scene after some time and was then arrested, officials said. Texarkana PD said Clark is now facing charges that include leaving the scene of a crash. He is being held at the Miller County Jail with a pending warrant in Texas. “We don’t yet have any information on the couple’s names or conditions,” the police department said. “Our thoughts are with them as we continue to investigate the incident.”

