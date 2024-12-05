39th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting following parade

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2024 at 9:28 am

TYLER — Tyler Parks and Recreation will host the 39th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Downtown Tyler Square following The Rotary Club of Tyler’s Rose City Christmas Parade Thursday, Dec. 5. The parade begins at 6:30 at 110 N. College Avenue. The tree will be lit by 9-year-old Luna Cruz, the 2025 local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Miracle Child representing CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler. The event will also include performances by SOJO Orchestra, Caldwell Singers and Candy Crocker School of Dance. Santa will be available to take pictures with children after the program is finished.

This year’s parade theme is “The Magic of Rotary.” The parade will line up on W Gentry Pkwy and go South on N. Broadway Avenue.

