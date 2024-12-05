Should I give a firearm as a Christmas gift?

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2024 at 10:53 am

TYLER – Holiday shopping is happening simultaneously with deer hunting season and it’s no surprise firearms are a popular Christmas present.

Safety and security should be the highest priorities when choosing the perfect firearm for a loved one. Although many people enjoy giving surprise gifts, a Tyler firearms instructor said the element of surprise should not be an option with guns.

“Spend some time with them and let them figure out what gun fits. That to me is the biggest thing, for them to feel comfortable. If they don’t feel comfortable with that, they won’t shoot and they won’t practice with it,” Chris Fiegel, firearms trainer and range manager at Vault Arms in Tyler, said.On top of feeling comfortable with a gun, Fiegel said new gun owners need to know the basics when it comes to gun safety.

“Never point the gun at anything you’re not willing to destroy. So, if you’re not willing to destroy it, the gun should never muzzle it,” Fiegel said. He also said to never have your finger on the trigger if not intending to shoot.

Even though some firearms do have safety features, experts said to be extremely cautious when giving this gift to avoid a tragic accident, reports our news partner, KETK.

“A firearm just doesn’t automatically shoot. There’s some human error if it goes off negligently,” Fiegel said.Even though it might be tempting to put it this kind of gift under the Christmas tree, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office urges gun owners to always have firearms locked away at home. “There are all kinds of devices you can get that will work off of specific fingerprints from specific people, codes, verbal codes to maintain the safety and security of residents but also maintain the safety and security of any small child within your residence,” Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives urge people to buy a gift certificate instead, so the receiver of the gift can choose the gun they’re most comfortable with.

