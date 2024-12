Scoreboard roundup — 12/4/24

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2024 at 6:20 am

iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Pistons 120, Celtics 130

Pacers 90, Nets 99

Lakers 93, Heat 134

Magic 106, 76ers 102

Hawks 119, Bucks 104

Timberwolves 108, Clippers 80



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Predators 2, Maple Leafs 3

Bruins 4, Blackhawks 2

Golden Knights 4, Ducks 1

Stars 2, Kings 3

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back