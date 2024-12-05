Today is Thursday December 05, 2024
ktbb logo


Man convicted of killing and dismembering three victims

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2024 at 4:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH (AP) — A Texas jury on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing and dismembering three people whose bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth in 2021.

The Tarrant County jury found Jason Thornburg, 44, guilty of capital murder last month in the deaths of David Lueras, 42, Lauren Phillips, 34, and Maricruz Mathis, 33. According to his arrest warrant, Thornburg confessed to police about the killings.

“He is evil,” prosecutor Amy Allin told jurors.

According to Thornburg’s arrest warrant, he also told police he had killed his roommate and girlfriend.

The roommate, Mark Jewell, 61, was found dead in a house fire earlier that year. Thornburg’s girlfriend, Tanya Begay, a Navajo woman from Gallup, New Mexico, went missing after taking a trip to Arizona with Thornburg in 2017.

He told officers he had in-depth knowledge of the Bible and believed he was being called to “commit sacrifices,” according to the arrest warrant.

Thornburg’s attorneys had argued that he should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC