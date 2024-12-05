Today is Thursday December 05, 2024
ktbb logo


Disabled inmate reportedly abused, financially exploited

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2024 at 4:15 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Disabled inmate reportedly abused, financially exploitedPOLK COUNTY — According to our news partner KETK, five Polk County inmates and a woman have been charged in connection to the exploitation and assault of a disabled inmate.

On Nov. 11 the jail captain alerted county narcotic detectives of an alleged exploitation and physical assault of a disabled inmate by a group of inmates. Following an investigation, officials issued 14 felony warrants for six individuals after it was concluded they conspired to manipulate and financially exploit the disabled inmate.

“The inmates forced the victim to release personal property, including his debit card linked to his Supplemental Security Income and disability funds, to an outside accomplice—one of the inmates’ girlfriends—who was not incarcerated,” the sheriff’s office said. “This woman then drained the account, using the funds to make unauthorized purchases for herself and to place money into the commissary accounts of several inmates within the jail.”

The victim was reportedly coerced into providing his PIN for his commissary account, as part of a larger scheme to control the victim’s funds. Six people have since been charged in connection to the investigation:

Michael Allen Riggins

Injury to child/elderly/disabled
Exploitation of child/elderly/disabled
Engaging in organized criminal activity

David Clough

Injury to child/elderly/disabled
Exploitation of child/elderly/disabled
Engaging in organized criminal activity

Blake McCreight

Injury to child/elderly/disabled
Exploitation of child/elderly/disabled
Engaging in organized criminal activity

Trevon Mallard

Exploitation of child/elderly/disabled
Engaging in organized criminal activity

Kenneth Lamar Lynch

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Carrie Jo Wilson

Exploitation of child/elderly/disabled (Felony 3)
Engaging in organized criminal activity

The investigation is currently ongoing and Polk County officials expect additional charges as more information is uncovered.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC