Disabled inmate reportedly abused, financially exploited

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2024 at 4:15 am

POLK COUNTY — According to our news partner KETK, five Polk County inmates and a woman have been charged in connection to the exploitation and assault of a disabled inmate.

On Nov. 11 the jail captain alerted county narcotic detectives of an alleged exploitation and physical assault of a disabled inmate by a group of inmates. Following an investigation, officials issued 14 felony warrants for six individuals after it was concluded they conspired to manipulate and financially exploit the disabled inmate.

“The inmates forced the victim to release personal property, including his debit card linked to his Supplemental Security Income and disability funds, to an outside accomplice—one of the inmates’ girlfriends—who was not incarcerated,” the sheriff’s office said. “This woman then drained the account, using the funds to make unauthorized purchases for herself and to place money into the commissary accounts of several inmates within the jail.”

The victim was reportedly coerced into providing his PIN for his commissary account, as part of a larger scheme to control the victim’s funds. Six people have since been charged in connection to the investigation:

Michael Allen Riggins

Injury to child/elderly/disabled

Exploitation of child/elderly/disabled

Engaging in organized criminal activity

David Clough

Injury to child/elderly/disabled

Exploitation of child/elderly/disabled

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Blake McCreight

Injury to child/elderly/disabled

Exploitation of child/elderly/disabled

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Trevon Mallard

Exploitation of child/elderly/disabled

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Kenneth Lamar Lynch

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Carrie Jo Wilson

Exploitation of child/elderly/disabled (Felony 3)

Engaging in organized criminal activity

The investigation is currently ongoing and Polk County officials expect additional charges as more information is uncovered.

Go Back