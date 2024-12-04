Today is Wednesday December 04, 2024
ktbb logo


Longview driver dead after crash into dump truck

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2024 at 4:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview driver dead after crash into dump truckLONGVIEW– According to our news partner, KETK, the Longview Police Department reports one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that happened in the 5100 block of West Loop 281 at around 11:49 a.m. on Wednesday.

A Longview PD crash investigation revealed that a silver SUV failed to yield the right of way while coming out of a private driveway, and was hit by another vehicle. That crash allegedly caused the SUV to head into oncoming traffic where it was then hit by a dump truck.

Officials said the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and one other person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC