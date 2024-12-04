Longview driver dead after crash into dump truck

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2024 at 4:30 pm

LONGVIEW– According to our news partner, KETK, the Longview Police Department reports one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that happened in the 5100 block of West Loop 281 at around 11:49 a.m. on Wednesday.

A Longview PD crash investigation revealed that a silver SUV failed to yield the right of way while coming out of a private driveway, and was hit by another vehicle. That crash allegedly caused the SUV to head into oncoming traffic where it was then hit by a dump truck.

Officials said the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and one other person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

