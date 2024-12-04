High School coach arrested for improper relationship with student

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2024 at 4:30 pm

LONGVIEW – The former head boys basketball coach of Cumberland Academy has been arrested for having an improper relationship with a student and possession of child pornography. According to our news partner KETK, 26-year-old Devin Anderson of Manor was arrested by Kilgore Police on Dec 2. Anderson, was the head boys basketball coach of Cumberland Academy in Tyler last season. He is currently listed as varsity assistant basketball and head cross country coach at Elgin High School. Anderson was released from jail on Tuesday, Dec. 3 after he posted a $55,000 bond.

