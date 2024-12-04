Lufkin ISD head football coach retiring after 30 years

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2024 at 2:32 pm

LUFKIN – The Lufkin Panthers head coach and athletic director Todd Quick announced on Wednesday that he intends to retire at the end of this year, according to our news partners at KETK. Quick has spent the last 30 years with Lufkin and spent 40 years in education. “Thank you to Coach Quick for the everlasting dedication and service to our district and community,” the school said in a release. The search for Quick’s replacement will begin immediately and his last official day will be Dec. 31, 2024.

“I want to express my gratitude for the 30 years I have spent at Lufkin ISD. Special thanks to all the athletes who selflessly represent the people of Lufkin and made us all proud. I love you all.”

The Panthers finished the 2024 regular season with a 9-1 record, only losing to Longview in the first week of the season. Their district record was 6-0.

They played Milby in the Bi-District round winning 63-14, but lost to College Station in the Area-round 49-35.

