Smith County man sentenced for producing counterfeit identification

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2024 at 11:01 am

TYLER – A Tyler man has been sentenced to federal prison for counterfeit documents scheme in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs. Juan Carlos Rodriguez, Sr., 50, pleaded guilty to fraud and misuse of visas, permits, and other documents and was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker on December 4, 2024.

According to information presented in court, in January 2024, Rodriguez produced and provided counterfeit permanent resident cards and social security cards for three individuals in exchange for $450. In March of 2024, Rodriguez again produced and provided fraudulent permanent resident cards and social security cards for another eight individuals in exchange for $1,200. A federal search warrant was executed at Rodriguez’s residence where law enforcement officers recovered additional fraudulent identification documents in various stages of manufacture and the equipment used to produce the documents. Rodriguez admitted to producing more than 25 fraudulent identification documents.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Go Back