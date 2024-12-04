Today is Wednesday December 04, 2024
ktbb logo


In brief: ‘The Brutalist’ wins Best Film at New York Critics Circle Awards and more

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2024 at 8:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Bel-Air is coming to an end. The modern-day dramatic reimagining of the '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been renewed for a fourth and final season. Sources say this fourth season of the Peacock series will have eight episodes. Its renewal comes three months after its season 3 finale dropped ...

The New York Film Critics Circle named The Brutalist its big winner on Tuesday. After three hours of deliberation, the critics named the Brady Corbet-directed feature Best Film and its star, Adrien Brody, Best Actor. Best Director went to RaMell Ross for Nickel Boys, while Best Actress went to Marianne Jean-Baptiste for her work in Hard Truths ...

The wait is nearly over for fans of The Recruit. The Noah Centineo-led spy thriller, which delayed its second season due to Hollywood's 2023 strikes, is returning to Netflix on Jan. 30. Six brand-new episodes will arrive on the streamer more than two years after its first season dropped in December 2022. First-look images of the new season were also released along with the season 2 drop date, which show off Centineo's Owen Hendricks' journey over the season ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC