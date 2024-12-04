Heavy snow and freezing winds forecast for Eastern US

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2024 at 7:21 am

This image created on Dec. 4, 2024, shows the snow forecast for the northeastern U.S. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) -- A fast-moving, low-pressure clipper system is forecast to bring snow and strong winds to the Midwest and the Northeast over the next two days, as cold air drives temperatures down towards freezing.

More than 20 states from the Dakotas to New Jersey were under wind and snow alerts as of Wednesday morning.

The Appalachian Mountains in Maryland and West Virginia are under a blizzard warning with potential wind gusts of up to 65 mph and up to 10 inches of snow.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall near the Great Lakes, where a reinforcing shot of cold air will create heavy lake-effect snow bands.

Between 1 and 2 feet of snow is possible from Michigan to upstate New York, while between 3 and 10 inches is possible from Worcester, Massachusetts, to Caribou, Maine.

The I-95 corridor -- including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston -- is not expecting any snow accumulation. But major cities can expect high wind gusts of up to 40 to 50 mph. High winds are especially likely for Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City.

Below-freezing temperatures were already biting as far south as Florida on Wednesday. Asheville, North Carolina, on Tuesday reported its first snowfall for 966 days.

The clipper system will be followed by strong winds and Arctic air, driving temperatures down across the eastern half of the U.S. Wind chills are forecast to push temperatures below freezing in the Midwest by Thursday morning.

Temperatures may feel as low as -10 degrees in Chicago as of Thursday morning, with Boston temperatures feeling like 6 degrees by Friday morning.

The Carolinas, meanwhile, may record record low temperatures over the coming days.

