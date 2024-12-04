Michigan coach Sherrone Moore fires offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell after unit struggles in 2024

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Sherrone Moore has fired offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell.

Moore made the move on Tuesday, three days after the Wolverines closed the regular season with a13-10 upset win over rival and then second-ranked Ohio State.

The defending national champions struggled on offense this year and it cost Campbell his job.

“After a thorough assessment of our offense, I made the decision to relieve Kirk Campbell of his duties and move in a different direction,” Moore said.

Moore promoted Campbell to the position, which he had under former coach Jim Harbaugh before he left to lead the Los Angeles Chargers.

The first-year coach said tight ends coach Steve Casula will be the team’s offensive coordinator while he searches for a new one.

Campbell was Michigan’s quarterbacks coach when it won the national title after serving as an offensive analyst during the 2022 season, serving in the same role he previously had at Penn State.

