Marshall PD speaks on ‘troubling’ hit-and-run statistic

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2024 at 12:12 am

MARSHALL – Marshall Police Department officials said since the beginning of the year they have received more than 40 reports of hit-and-runs, with one of two last week leading to an arrest.

According to our news partner KETK, the “troubling statistic” isn’t just illegal but a serious issue of safety and responsibility. 48 weeks have passed since January meaning there has been about one hit-and-run case every week in the City of Marshall. Marshall PD said a recent hit-and-run investigation led to the arrest of a 23-year-old Marshall woman who was charged with accident involving damage greater than or equal to $200. Authorities said leaving the scene of class B misdemeanor could lead to six months in jail or a fine of up to $2,000.

“Texas law requires drivers involved in a collision to stop, exchange information, and assist anyone who may be injured,” Marshall PD said.

Officials said in case of a crash that causes an injury or a fatality, leaving the scene then becomes a felony which could be punishable of up to 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

“Failing to stop after an accident puts lives at risk and can lead to life-altering consequences. Let’s all do our part to keep our roads safe and hold ourselves accountable,” the police department said.

About 72 miles south of Marshall, the Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that led to the death of a 25-year-old cyclist. Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver involved in the Wednesday night crash on Austin Street.

A few days earlier on Nov. 25, another man was killed on US-82 near Malta while pushing a motorcycle. According to DPS the 44-year-old man was hit by an unidentified vehicle that left the scene.

“If you witness or are involved in an accident, stop, report, and assist—it’s the law and the right thing to do,” Marshall PD said.

